Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper 'disappointed' with Forest says 'they didn't show enough bravery'.
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch as manager Steve Cooper claims he was "disappointed" with his Nottingham Forest side stating "they didn't show enough bravery" in their 1-0 loss at Wolves.
MATCH REPORT: Neves penalty earns Wolves win over Forest
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.