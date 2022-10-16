Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says something special is happening with team
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says something special is happening with his team after the won their ninth game in ten Premier League matches with a 1-0 win over Leeds.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.