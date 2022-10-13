Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff talks to BBC East Midlands Today after becoming the first National League player in history to win back-to-back player of the month awards.

Langstaff's 13 goals in 15 games to start the season has seen him match prolific Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, while the attention he has generated in non-league has earned him comparisons to former England striker Jamie Vardy.

The 25-year-old chats about his awards and what it is like being called the 'non-league Haaland' while playing a game of Fifa - where he of course plays as Haaland himself.

Match footage courtesy of BT Sport.