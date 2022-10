Northern Ireland midfielder Nadene Caldwell scores a 15-minute hat-trick as Glentoran hammer Derry City 10-0 in the Women's Premiership on Wednesday.

The Glens cut the gap to leaders Cliftonville to one point as Jessica Foy, Jennifer McDade, Caragh Hamilton, Immy Lancaster, Kerry Beattie, Emma McMaster and Megan Neill also netted at the Brandywell.