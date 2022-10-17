Former England striker Gary Lineker speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake about referees facing abuse at grassroots football matches.

“One of my pet hates in life," says the Match of the Day presenter, is "parents on the touchline… they’re so unhelpful and they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

In an ideal world, he says, “all they’re allowed to do is applaud”.

This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake on 17 October 2022, listen on BBC Sounds.