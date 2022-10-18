Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Patrick Vieira impressed with Palace's 'character and quality'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praises his side's character and attitude in their "important" victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Available to UK users only.
MATCH REPORT: Palace come from behind to beat managerless Wolves
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.