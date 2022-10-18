Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Steve Davis 'can't fault Wolves effort'
Wolverhampton Wanderers interim boss Steve Davis praises his side's effort and says they were "excellent for large chunks" despite a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Palace come from behind to beat managerless Wolves
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.