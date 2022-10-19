Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would "hate it" if his comments about Manchester City's spending power were seen as xenophobic.

Speaking before Sunday's 1-0 win over City, Klopp had said the Premier League champions - owned by Sheikh Mansour - could "do what they want financially".

Senior figures at City were privately unhappy with those comments.

When asked if they were "borderline xenophobic", Klopp replied: "In this specific case, I don't feel it at all."

