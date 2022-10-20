Under pressure Steven Gerrard says he "won't quit" as Aston Villa boss after their poor form continued with a 3-0 defeat by Fulham.

However, it was announced just over an hour after the final whistle that Gerrard had parted ways with the Premier League club.

