Irish Premiership leaders Larne continue their superb start to the season with a 4-2 victory over reigning champions Linfield at Windsor Park.

Ben Doherty's penalty and Paul O'Neil's strike put Larne two up inside seven minutes before Cammy Palmer pulled one back before half-time.

Lee Bonis and Leroy Millar added further goals for the visitors before Ethan Devine's late free-kick for the Blues.