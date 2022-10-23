Cliftonville move to within one win of securing their first-ever Women's Premiership title with a 2-0 home victory over Sion Swifts.

Fi Morgan opened the scoring for the Reds with Danielle Maxwell doubling the lead midway through the second half with a stunning 25-yard strike.

"The game was often frustrating for us to not come away with more goals, but I think we did really well to keep the pressure on," said Cliftonville defender Megan Moran.

