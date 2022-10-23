Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Thomas Frank frustrated by early goals Bees conceded
Brentford manager Thomas Frank shares his disappointment at conceding three goals in the opening 14 minutes as his side slumped to a 4-0 defeat against struggling Aston Villa.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford
Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 23 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.
