West Ham United 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O’Neil unhappy with handball rule

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil questions the handball rule after the ball appeared to strike the hand of Thilo Kehrer in the build-up to West Ham's opening goal in his side's 2-0 defeat at London Stadium

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 2-0 AFC Bournemouth

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 29 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.