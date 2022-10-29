Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Guardiola praises match-winner De Bruyne
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian international's match-winning free-kick gives his side a 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power and puts his side on top of the Premier League.
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 29 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.
