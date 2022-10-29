Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says his team have to improve from a goalscoring point of view, having allowed Southampton back into the game in the second half of their 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Palace hold on for narrow victory over Saints

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.

Available to UK users only