Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side have to "fight and move on" after another disappointing display saw them slump to a 2-1 defeat by Leeds at Anfield.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 29 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 BST.

