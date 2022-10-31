Women's Super League: Best goals including Chelsea's Lauren James powerful strike
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the best goals from last weekend's Women's Super League action, including a powerful strike from Lauren James and Jessica Naz's audacious chip.
Read more:Chelsea's James on Ballon d'Or and brother Reece
WATCH MORE: Spurs thrash Brighton 8-0 in WSL - highlights
Watch highlights of all Women's Super League fixtures on the Women's Football Show on BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.