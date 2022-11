Stacey Murdough nets a double as Lisburn defeat Sion Swifts 5-0 in the final round of games in the Women's Premiership.

Morgan Shannon and Mia Bethany Rowan were also among the scorers against a much-changed Swifts side, who will play Glentoran in the Women's Irish Cup final on Saturday.

