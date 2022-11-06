Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl states his side "didn't play a bad game, but that's not good enough" after a 4-1 loss to Magpies.

MATCH REPORT: Almiron scores as Newcastle continue unbeaten run

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Saturday, 6 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.

Available to UK users only