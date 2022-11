Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praises the "amazing" support as Aston Villa beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League at Villa Park.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 6 November on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:30 GMT.

Available to UK users only