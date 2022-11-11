‘A leg-breaking tackle’ – McDermott angry about McMenamin injury

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott calls for greater protection from referees for players after his winger Conor McMenamin was stretchered off during his side's 0-0 draw with Coleraine.

Bannsiders defender Dean Jarvis was shown a yellow card for the challenge late in first half, after which McMenamin had to receive a lengthy spell of treatment before going to hospital for a scan on what looked like an ankle injury.

Referee Steven Gregg showed Glens defender Paddy McClean a second yellow card for a foul on Conor McDermott in injury time.

Read the match report here.