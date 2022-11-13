Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Roberto de Zerbi 'did not see' fair play during Brighton defeat
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi said he "did not see" fair play when asked about time-wasting and felt his side "did not deserve" their 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa
