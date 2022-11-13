Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner.
