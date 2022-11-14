Match of the Day 2 pundit Jermain Defoe tells Jermaine Jenas and Mark Chapman how an "impressive" Alejandro Garnacho came on to score his side's dramatic 93rd-minute winner during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Fulham.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

