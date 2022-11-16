'I wasn't allowed to play at Casement' - O'Neill

Martin O'Neill welcomes the possibility of Casement Park staging Euro 2028 games as he recalls being preventing from lining out in a GAA game there because he also played soccer.

"When I was at St Malachy’s College in Belfast and we were playing a MacRory Cup game and we were playing against St Mary’s CBS and we had to travel to Omagh because I was playing for Distillery and wasn’t allowed to play at Casement Park," O'Neill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"So isn’t it great to see how the rules have changed now and if Casement Park was used for soccer, isn’t that a step forward."

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin and Belfast's Casement Park, which is yet to be redeveloped, are three of the 14 venues submitted as part of a bid for the 2028 tournament by the England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations.