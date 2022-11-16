Gareth Bale is Wales' greatest footballer of all time, says comedian and Fantasy Football presenter Elis James

The host of BBC Wales' Feast of Football podcast told Radio 5 Live he had been "very defensive" over former Leeds and Juventus striker, John Charles, having the title of best ever Welsh player.

But James claimed Bale's ability to get Wales into major tournaments- including the 2022 World Cup - earned him top spot in Wales' all-time list.