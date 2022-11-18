World Cup 2022: Joe Allen says his fitness is 'there or thereabouts'
Midfielder Joe Allen says Wales have nothing to lose going into the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Speaking to Match of the Day Wales: Road to Qatar, Allen - who has not played for Swansea City since September because of injury - said his fitness is "there or thereabouts" and he aims to be involved in the opening game against USA on Monday, 21 November.
