Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey becomes emotional as he recalls late manager Gary Speed's World Cup qualification ambitions ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Speed died in November, 2011 and Ramsey and his team-mates have gone on to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 64 years under Robert Page.

See the full Ramsey interview on the documentary series Together Stronger, which charts Wales' route to the World Cup where their campaign kicks off on Monday, 21 November against the United States.