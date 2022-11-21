World Cup 2022: Marcus Rashford makes immediate impact with England's fifth
Substitute Marcus Rashford controls the ball with his first touch, the second is a neat flick inside a bamboozled defender, the third is a cool finish to make it 5-1 to England against Iran.
