Former Wales international Kath Morgan has criticised the timing of the decision not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup in Qatar with Fifa threatening yellow cards for any player who wear them.

Wales skipper Gareth Bale was among a group of European national captains who had planned to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

Morgan said it was unfair players had been distracted by the decision on the same day as they play USA in their opening game and added that Wales could afford to lose any players in the World Cup through suspension.