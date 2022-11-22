World Cup 2022: Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says Iran will be another tough game
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey thanked Wales fans for their "amazing" backing during Monday's 1-1 draw against the USA and says the team need to start better in their second World Cup Group B game against Iran on Friday.
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video.
Available to UK users only.