Defender Chris Mepham says Wales know Friday's match against Iran is a must-win after their opening World Cup draw against USA.

His Bournemouth team-mate Kieffer Moore helped turned Wales' fortunes around against the Americans after the striker arrived as a second-half substitute, and Mepham says "the game is never done" for Wales.

