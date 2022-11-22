Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says he would support the expansion of the capacity of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and a return to a grass pitch at the venue.

Derry's recent FAI Cup success and a runner-up finish in the League of Ireland Premier Division has brought about increased support for the club.

"You don't want people missing out on watching the team play," said Higgins.

The current capacity of the Brandywell is 3,700, with Derry City FC the anchor tenants of the Derry and Strabane District Council-owned facility.

Club chairman O'Doherty has also signalled that he will make the case to the District Council for the pitch to revert back to grass and Higgins said he and his players "would prefer a grass pitch".