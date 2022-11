David Healy says his Linfield team are "still miles behind" in the race for the Irish Premiership title despite moving to within six points of Larne after beating the leaders 1-0.

Michael Newberry's 77th-minute header secured the Blues victory in an abrasive contest at Windsor Park.

"The other top teams got a head start on us. We're still playing catch up," Healy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.