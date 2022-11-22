BBC Sport's Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Didier Drogba and Vincent Kompany discuss Kylian Mbappe's brilliant performance against Australia and ask if there is any way defenders can stop "the greatest player on the planet."

MATCH REPORT: World champions France cruise past Australia

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.