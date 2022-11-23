World Cup 2022: Harry Wilson hails Wales team-mate Neco Williams' 'courage'
Midfielder Harry Wilson has praised Wales team-mate Neco Williams for showing "great courage and bravery".
Williams played in Wales' World Cup opener against the USA on Monday, just 24 hours after the news that his grandfather had passed away.
