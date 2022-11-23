World Cup 2022: Takuma Asano winner brings back memories of 2002 Robbie Keane goal
Takuma Asano's winner for Japan against Germany bears a striking similarity to Robbie Keane's goal for the Republic of Ireland in the 2002 World Cup against the same opposition.
MATCH REPORT: Germany 1-2 Japan
