Nasser Al-Khater, the chief executive of the Qatar World Cup, says "death is a natural part of life" when asked about the death of a migrant worker during the tournament.

In response, Human Rights Watch senior researcher Rothna Begum said: "The Qatari official's comment displays a callous disregard for the migrant worker who has died."

