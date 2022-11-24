World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann says Spain game now crucial for Germany
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann says coach Hansi Flick's team must "pull out a miracle" in their next match against Spain to avoid an early World Cup exit.
WATCH MORE: Japan shock Germany with comeback win
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video.
Available to UK users only