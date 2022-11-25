King's Lynn have never reached the third round of the FA Cup but they hope to do so on Saturday when Tommy Widdrington's side take on Stevenage in front of a live TV audience.

Players Michael Clunan, Josh Coulson and Michael Denton tell BBC Look East they are looking forward to a "massive occasion" at The Walks, with more than 3,500 tickets already sold.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington hopes to be among them - not surprising as he is the son of manager Tommy and brother of midfielder Theo.