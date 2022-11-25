FA Cup: King's Lynn relishing 'massive' live TV tie against Stevenage
King's Lynn have never reached the third round of the FA Cup but they hope to do so on Saturday when Tommy Widdrington's side take on Stevenage in front of a live TV audience.
Players Michael Clunan, Josh Coulson and Michael Denton tell BBC Look East they are looking forward to a "massive occasion" at The Walks, with more than 3,500 tickets already sold.
Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington hopes to be among them - not surprising as he is the son of manager Tommy and brother of midfielder Theo.