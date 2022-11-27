Defender Chris Mepham believes Wales can still reach the knockout stages of the World Cup despite the 2-0 defeat to Iran.

They must beat England in their final group game on Tuesday to stand any chance of going through but despite being written off, Mepham insists they are capable of proving people wrong.

