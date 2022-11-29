World Cup 2022: United States progress thanks to Christian Pulisic goal
USA beat Iran 1-0 in their must-win clash thanks to a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic to set up a last 16 tie with the Netherlands as Iran fail to progress from a World Cup group for a sixth time.
MATCH REPORT: Iran v USA
