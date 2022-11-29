USA beat Iran 1-0 in their must-win clash thanks to a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic to set up a last 16 tie with the Netherlands as Iran fail to progress from a World Cup group for a sixth time.

MATCH REPORT: Iran v USA

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.