World Cup 2022 highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the World Cup in Qatar thanks to a brilliant free-kick by Luis Chavez, but both teams are eliminated after Argentina's win over Poland in the other Group C match.
MATCH REPORT: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.