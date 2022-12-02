World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil

Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration.

MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil

