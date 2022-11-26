World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski scores his first ever World Cup goal for Poland against Saudi Arabia

Watch the moment Robert Lewandowski scores his fist ever World Cup goal for Poland in their Group C match against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in Poland win

