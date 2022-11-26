World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi rescues Argentina against Mexico before wonderful Enzo Fernandez strike
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Lionel Messi's strike opens the scoring for Argentina in their must-not-lose World Cup Group C match with Mexico before Enzo Fernandez's sublime effort seals victory.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 2-0 Mexico
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.