World Cup 2022: Enzo Fernandez doubles Argentina's lead over Mexico with beautiful curling shot
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Substitute Enzo Fernandez scores his first international goal with a beautiful curling shot into the top corner as Argentina take a 2-0 lead over Mexico.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina v Mexico
Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video
Available to UK users only.