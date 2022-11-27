Watch the moment Belgium's Thibaut Courtois lets an Abdelhamid Sabiri free-kick evade his grasp to put Morocco 1-0 up in their Group F match at the World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE: WATCH: World Cup LIVE - Belgium v Morocco

Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video

Available to UK users only.