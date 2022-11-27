After Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to score a crucial equaliser for Germany against Spain, the Match of the Day team ask whether the Werder Bremen striker is just what Hansi Flick's team need?

MATCH REPORT: Spain 1-1 Germany

