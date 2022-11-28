Wales captain Gareth Bale hopes Wales can provide the next big shock of the World Cup with a win against England in their final group match on Tuesday.

Wales need a win to have any chance of progressing to the round of 16 - but even then would be reliant on the other game in the group between Iran and the USA finishing in a draw.

Bale says his team have bounced back from the disappointment of defeat against Iran last Friday and admitted the squad has pinpointed English weaknesses.